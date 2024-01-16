Shane Lowry Betting Profile: The American Express

Lowry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lowry is averaging 2.482 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.