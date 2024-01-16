Shane Lowry Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Shane Lowry posted a 51st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express looking for better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Lowry's first time playing at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Lowry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 2.482 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 4.878 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.31%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|15.95%
|14.20%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry played 18 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -9 and finished fifth.
- Lowry ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings with 563 points last season.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.408
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.114
|2.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.822
|4.878
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lowry's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|23
|68-67-71-72
|-6
|35
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|18
|74-77-71-71
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|69-69-71-68
|-7
|58
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|68-68-65-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|67
|72-70-80-71
|+5
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.