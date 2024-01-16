PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Shane Lowry Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Last tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Shane Lowry posted a 51st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Lowry at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In the past five years, this is Lowry's first time playing at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lowry's Recent Performances

    • Lowry has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 2.482 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 4.878 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71303.8304.8
    Greens in Regulation %12666.31%67.28%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.2
    Par Breakers11121.59%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance17415.95%14.20%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lowry's Best Finishes

    • Lowry played 18 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
    • Last season Lowry's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -9 and finished fifth.
    • Lowry ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings with 563 points last season.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.4080.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.461-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0671.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1142.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.8224.878

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lowry's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2368-67-71-72-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1874-77-71-71+5--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-76+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1469-69-71-68-758
    February 23-26The Honda Classic568-68-65-70-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6772-70-80-71+54
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3577-69-68-70-419
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1668-72-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6770-69-74-72+13
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1273-67-71-69E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1669-76-70-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-69-70-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. Open2072-70-68-71+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1964-69-69-64-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1271-64-65-73-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

