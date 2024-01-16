Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The American Express
Scottie Scheffler looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Scheffler has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -19.
- Scheffler finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Scheffler has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.246 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 3.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 last season, which ranked No. 1 on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler sported a 1.194 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked first with a 74.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 28.28% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.43%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|28.28%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|11.11%
|8.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler last season participated in 24 tournaments, picking up three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Scheffler had three wins, with one of them coming at the Hero World Challenge, where he shot -20.
- Scheffler ranked second in the FedExCup standings with 3146 points last season.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.588. He finished third in that tournament.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler posted his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.459. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.157, which was his best last season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.021
|3.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.194
|3.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.399
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.301
|-3.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.314
|3.873
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Scheffler's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|45
|71-68-74-70
|-1
|10
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|65-71-68-62
|-18
|125
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|70-66-71-67
|-6
|66
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-68-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|66-66-69-70
|-21
|86
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|68-65-66-67
|-22
|61
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|68-64-68-65
|-19
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|67
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|600
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The American Express.
