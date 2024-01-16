Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.588. He finished third in that tournament.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler posted his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.459. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.157, which was his best last season. That ranked 13th in the field.