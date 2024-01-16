PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The American Express

    Scottie Scheffler looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Scheffler has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -19.
    • Scheffler finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Scheffler has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.246 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 3.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Scheffler .

    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 last season, which ranked No. 1 on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler sported a 1.194 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked first with a 74.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 28.28% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance31310.3306.0
    Greens in Regulation %174.43%64.44%
    Putts Per Round10929.0929.9
    Par Breakers128.28%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance211.11%8.61%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler last season participated in 24 tournaments, picking up three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Scheffler had three wins, with one of them coming at the Hero World Challenge, where he shot -20.
    • Scheffler ranked second in the FedExCup standings with 3146 points last season.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.588. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler posted his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.459. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.157, which was his best last season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee11.0213.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.1943.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.3990.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.301-3.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3143.873

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Scheffler's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4571-68-74-70-110
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship365-71-68-62-18125
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open970-66-71-67-666
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge272-68-66-68-14--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions766-66-69-70-2186
    January 19-22The American Express1168-65-66-67-2261
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open168-64-68-65-19500
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1270-68-70-68-867
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-72-68-73-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship168-69-65-69-17600
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-75-71-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-65-69-70-1263
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.