Sam Ryder Betting Profile: The American Express
Sam Ryder will appear in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 13th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Ryder has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -10.
- In 2023, Ryder missed the cut (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 2.512 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.77%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|34
|23.87%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.91%
|11.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder played 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Ryder had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -13 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Ryder collected 675 points last season, ranking 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.385
|-1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|1.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.036
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.556
|2.512
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ryder's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|71-70-71-70
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|65-69-70-67
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|36
|66-68-68-74
|-4
|19
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|8
|64-65-73-65
|-17
|83
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|64-68-72-75
|-9
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|71-70-70-68
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The American Express.
