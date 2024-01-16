PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Ryder Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: The American Express

    Sam Ryder will appear in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 13th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Ryder at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Ryder has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -10.
    • In 2023, Ryder missed the cut (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 2.512 in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3294.5
    Greens in Regulation %10866.77%75.56%
    Putts Per Round1928.3029.3
    Par Breakers3423.87%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance3912.91%11.94%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder played 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Ryder had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot -13 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
    • Ryder collected 675 points last season, ranking 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.385-1.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4841.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.0361.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4931.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5562.512

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ryder's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC68-75-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4571-70-71-70-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2865-69-70-67-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3666-68-68-74-419
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship864-65-73-65-1783
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open464-68-72-75-9115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2069-68-69-71-743
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2071-70-70-68-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-72-69-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-71-69-71-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The American Express.

