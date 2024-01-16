Billy Horschel Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.048. In that event, he finished 13th.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.621. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.771, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.