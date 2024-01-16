Billy Horschel Betting Profile: The American Express
Billy Horschel hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following an 18th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Horschel has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of -1 and missing the cut.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's Recent Performances
- Horschel has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Horschel has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.173 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 6.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Horschel had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.224 last season, which ranked 152nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranked 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel had a -0.122 mark (133rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He broke par 21.53% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.5
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|64.06%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|113
|21.53%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|190
|17.19%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Horschel's Best Finishes
- Horschel teed off in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Last season Horschel put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
- Horschel earned 485 points last season, which placed him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.048. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.621. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.190. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.771, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Horschel's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.224
|1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.122
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.048
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.326
|3.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.028
|6.482
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Horschel's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-72-66
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|56
|70-67-71-69
|-7
|6
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|73-70-72-72
|-1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|61-61-70
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|30
|76-71-64-69
|-12
|31
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-69-69-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|65-73-68-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-74-74-79
|+12
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.