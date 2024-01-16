PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nate Lashley Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley Betting Profile: The American Express

    Nate Lashley didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Lashley at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Lashley has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Lashley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lashley is averaging -0.458 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.534 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season, which ranked 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 45th on TOUR with an average of 0.318 per round. Additionally, he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.73%.
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 81st last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124297.4301.2
    Greens in Regulation %2269.73%71.53%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.1
    Par Breakers5523.00%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.67%13.54%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 455 points last season, Lashley finished 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.094 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.308), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.105-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3180.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0630.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.074-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3510.534

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lashley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5572-70-71-72-36
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6171-69-69-75-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3566-70-70-69-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii769-65-65-68-1380
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-73-3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC73-72+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6171-70-72-72+15
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2069-73-70-67-543
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open371-65-67-69-1693
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6069-71-73-75E5
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

