Nate Lashley Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.094 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.308), which ranked 16th in the field.