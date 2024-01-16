Nate Lashley Betting Profile: The American Express
Nate Lashley didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Lashley has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Lashley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nate Lashley has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lashley is averaging -0.458 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.534 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season, which ranked 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 45th on TOUR with an average of 0.318 per round. Additionally, he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.73%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 81st last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.4
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.73%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.00%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.67%
|13.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (five shots back of the winner).
- With 455 points last season, Lashley finished 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.094 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.506. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.308), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.105
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.351
|0.534
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lashley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|55
|72-70-71-72
|-3
|6
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|71-69-69-75
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-65-65-68
|-13
|80
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-73
|-3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|61
|71-70-72-72
|+1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|71-65-67-69
|-16
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.