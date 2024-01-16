Peter Malnati Betting Profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Malnati's average finish has been 77th, and his average score E, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- Malnati last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -5.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Malnati's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.681 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 165th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.312, while he ranked 186th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.81%.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|17.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
- Malnati's 354 points last season placed him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship, where his 1.829 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.074.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.161). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-2.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|-1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-3.681
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Malnati's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|9
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|74-73-73-67
|+7
|3
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-71
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|71-66-67-69
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-71-70-70
|-5
|43
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The American Express.
