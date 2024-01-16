PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Peter Malnati Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Malnati at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Malnati's average finish has been 77th, and his average score E, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • Malnati last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -5.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -3.681 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 last season, which ranked 186th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 165th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.312, while he ranked 186th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.81%.
    • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2293.0
    Greens in Regulation %18662.81%71.83%
    Putts Per Round1228.1629.8
    Par Breakers12521.40%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.20%17.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -14 and finished fourth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Malnati's 354 points last season placed him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship, where his 1.829 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati delivered his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.074.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.161). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-0.571-2.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.312-1.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.265-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4360.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.182-3.681

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Malnati's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4573-69-70-70-69
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7274-73-73-67+73
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC78-71+9--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-72-71-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2069-74-72-71-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am471-66-67-69-14115
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-71-70-70-543
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The American Express.

