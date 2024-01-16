Peter Malnati Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 48th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Malnati has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.