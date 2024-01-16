Sam Burns Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.935.

Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.962. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998.

At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).