45M AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The American Express

    Sam Burns hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 33rd-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Burns at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Burns has an average score of -21, with an average finish of ninth.
    • Burns finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.123 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns had a -0.100 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4306.5
    Greens in Regulation %17763.65%55.83%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.3
    Par Breakers2124.62%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.33%10.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
    • Last season Burns had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of -5 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Burns' 1335 points last season placed him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.935.
    • Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.962. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998.
    • At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2661.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1000.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.046-0.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5840.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7961.123

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Burns' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-69-71-70-823
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina770-68-68-67-1183
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC77+7--
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge1270-75-69-72-2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3270-75-67-69-1128
    January 19-22The American Express1164-70-64-68-2261
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-71-64-68-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3568-74-72-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship669-73-70-67-5100
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

