Sam Burns Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Sam Burns hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 33rd-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Burns has an average score of -21, with an average finish of ninth.
- Burns finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Burns has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.123 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns had a -0.100 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns participated in 26 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Last season Burns had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished sixth with a score of -5 (five shots back of the winner).
- Burns' 1335 points last season placed him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.935.
- Burns put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.962. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.100
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|1.123
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Burns' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|23
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|83
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|77
|+7
|--
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-75-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|32
|70-75-67-69
|-11
|28
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|64-70-64-68
|-22
|61
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.