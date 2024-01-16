Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.531.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.326. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.297. He finished second in that event.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.208). That ranked seventh in the field.