Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: The American Express
Robert MacIntyre hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- MacIntyre is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.481 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging 3.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.78%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.70
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|14.20%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre last season participated in three tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season MacIntyre put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot -14 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.531.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.326. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.297. He finished second in that event.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.208). That ranked seventh in the field.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.143
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The American Express.
