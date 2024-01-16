PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The American Express

    Patrick Cantlay enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 12th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Cantlay has an average score of -19, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of -18.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 5.373 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season, which ranked fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranked 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.564.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, while he averaged 28.46 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6303.4
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%72.78%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.1
    Par Breakers1225.54%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay last season participated in 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot -34 and finished second in that event.
    • With 1443 points last season, Cantlay finished 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cantlay produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.901.
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.335.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 5.315 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8522.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5642.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1471.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.305-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8695.373

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Cantlay's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open267-67-60-69-21245
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1670-70-66-68-1856
    January 19-22The American Express2668-66-71-65-1830
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational368-67-68-67-14200
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-71-74-68-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The American Express.

