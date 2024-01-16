Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Cantlay produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.901.

Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.335.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 5.315 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that event).