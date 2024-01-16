Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The American Express
Patrick Cantlay enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 12th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Cantlay has an average score of -19, with an average finish of 12th.
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of -18.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging -0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 5.373 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season, which ranked fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.564.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, while he averaged 28.46 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|72.78%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay last season participated in 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot -34 and finished second in that event.
- With 1443 points last season, Cantlay finished 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cantlay produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.901.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.335.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he delivered a 5.315 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|2.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|5.373
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cantlay's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-67-60-69
|-21
|245
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|16
|70-70-66-68
|-18
|56
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|68-66-71-65
|-18
|30
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|200
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The American Express.
