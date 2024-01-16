Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: The American Express
In his last tournament, Nick Dunlap missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda. He'll be after better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time competing at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last four tournaments.
- Dunlap has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last four appearances.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 2.655 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dunlap is averaging -5.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|53.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|21.53%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-5.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.821
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The American Express.
