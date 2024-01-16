Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: The American Express
In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Nicholas Lindheim posted a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The American Express looking to improve on that finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Lindheim has played The American Express once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -7 and finishing 50th.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lindheim has an average finish of 32nd.
- Lindheim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Lindheim is averaging 0.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging 2.424 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.56%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.00%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim played six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Lindheim put up his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 27th with a score of -7 (13 shots back of the winner).
- Lindheim ranked 223rd in the FedExCup standings with 29 points last season.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.424
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.