Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Lindheim has an average finish of 32nd.

Lindheim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.

Lindheim is averaging 0.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.