Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 36th in that tournament.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.480 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.623.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.547 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.