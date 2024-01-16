Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: The American Express
Last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Maverick McNealy carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express trying for better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, McNealy has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 54th.
- McNealy last played at The American Express in 2021, finishing 71st with a score of +3.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
McNealy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McNealy has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- McNealy has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy has an average of 1.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of -1.963 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 (188th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 159th on TOUR with a mark of -0.269.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked first last season, and his 27.97 putts-per-round average ranked third.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|63.14%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.97
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.55%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.14%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy took part in 21 tournaments last season, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot E and finished 31st in that event.
- With 414 points last season, McNealy ranked 109th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.480 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.623.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.547 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|188
|-0.601
|-1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.269
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.956
|1.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.227
|-1.963
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McNealy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|10
|64-68-71-64
|-17
|73
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-69-64-71
|-9
|59
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|18
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|47
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|65
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|67-72-69-70
|-2
|27
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|60-67-65
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-67-67-67
|-13
|80
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|69-74-71-74
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71
|-1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The American Express.
