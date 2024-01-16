Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: The American Express
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Matthew NeSmith carded an 80th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express aiming for better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, NeSmith has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 17th.
- NeSmith missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once.
- NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging 0.940 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranked 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith had a 0.245 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 124th last season, while he averaged 29.65 putts per round (177th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.1
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.47%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.65
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|20.59%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.93%
|12.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -3 and finished 15th.
- NeSmith's 642 points last season ranked him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597.
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith delivered his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022. That ranked second in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.245
|1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.130
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.091
|1.006
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
NeSmith's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|72-69-71-64
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|68-66-63-66
|-21
|245
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|9
|66-68-67-69
|-10
|75
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|74-64-78-68
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|55
|69-74-71-71
|-2
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-75-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of The American Express.
