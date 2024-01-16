Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597.

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith delivered his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.