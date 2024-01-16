PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 07: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Matthew NeSmith carded an 80th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, NeSmith has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 17th.
    • NeSmith missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    NeSmith's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging 0.940 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.006 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • NeSmith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranked 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith had a 0.245 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 124th last season, while he averaged 29.65 putts per round (177th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance128297.1301.3
    Greens in Regulation %3169.47%74.72%
    Putts Per Round17729.6529.8
    Par Breakers14820.59%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance14814.93%12.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    NeSmith's Best Finishes

    • NeSmith last season took part in 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -3 and finished 15th.
    • NeSmith's 642 points last season ranked him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597.
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith delivered his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022. That ranked second in the field.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.006-1.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2451.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1300.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0911.006

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    NeSmith's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship972-69-71-64-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open268-66-63-66-21245
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP966-68-67-69-1075
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5374-64-78-68+46
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5569-74-71-71-26
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-76+8--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-75-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-78+11--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5971-69-74-69-15
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3567-71-69-74-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3068-69-67-66-1426
    May 18-21PGA Championship2370-70-74-69+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

