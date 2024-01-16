Matt Wallace Betting Profile: The American Express
Matt Wallace enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Wallace's first time competing at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 47th.
- Wallace has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging 3.894 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 1.253 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.423 last season (176th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 79th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.172 mark (72nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wallace's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 104th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|302.7
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|64.62%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.11%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|14.81%
|12.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Wallace's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of -19.
- Wallace's 548 points last season ranked him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 2.939.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.908. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked seventh in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.423
|-1.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.172
|-1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.228
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.030
|3.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|1.253
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wallace's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.