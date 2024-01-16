Matt Wallace Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 2.939.

Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.908. He finished 29th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace put up his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.578.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.365 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.