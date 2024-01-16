Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar enters play in La Quinta, California looking for better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Kuchar's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- Kuchar has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 1.705 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season ranked 94th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.035.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.4
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.89%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|11.05%
|5.90%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar participated in 27 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 74.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Kuchar had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -25 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Kuchar collected 695 points last season, placing 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational, ranking eighth in the field at 2.874. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.548.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.906 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.254). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.359
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.567
|1.705
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kuchar's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|68-68-70-73
|-9
|54
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|71-68-71-69
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|27
|66-67-71-67
|-13
|30
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|3
|60-62-62
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|70-67-64-66
|-13
|80
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-70-74
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-67-71-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-71-67
|-10
|89
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.