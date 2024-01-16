Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational, ranking eighth in the field at 2.874. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.548.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.906 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.254). That ranked fifth in the field.