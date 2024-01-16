Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The American Express
Last time out at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Lee Hodges carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express looking to improve on that finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Hodges' average finish has been third, and his average score -20, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Hodges missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 39th.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -0.182 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -4.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 95th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.180, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.52%.
- On the greens, Hodges registered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 64th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He broke par 19.63% of the time (177th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times (60.6%).
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -24 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Hodges collected 1052 points last season, ranking 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.779. In that event, he finished 41st.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|-1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-2.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|-4.203
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hodges' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-72-71-67
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|23
|73-64-67-69
|-7
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-71-64-71
|-11
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-68
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The American Express.
