Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.779. In that event, he finished 41st.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196), which ranked fourth in the field.