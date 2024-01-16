PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The American Express

    Last time out at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Lee Hodges carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hodges at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Hodges' average finish has been third, and his average score -20, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Hodges missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 39th.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -0.182 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -4.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season, which ranked 51st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranked 95th, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.180, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, Hodges registered a 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 64th on TOUR, while he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He broke par 19.63% of the time (177th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95300.3296.3
    Greens in Regulation %14665.52%70.28%
    Putts Per Round8628.9429.8
    Par Breakers17719.63%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times (60.6%).
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -24 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Hodges collected 1052 points last season, ranking 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.779. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.196), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2450.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.180-1.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.160-2.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.165-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.431-4.203

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hodges' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-72-71-67-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2373-64-67-69-738
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina768-67-70-68-1183
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3867-71-64-71-1117
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC76-68-68-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1867-66-74-71-653
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The American Express.

