Kevin Yu Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194 (he finished 21st in that event).

Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.616.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.596. He missed the cut in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.862, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.