Kevin Yu Betting Profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Kevin Yu of Taiwan hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu seeks a better result in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Yu missed the cut (with a score of -5) in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Yu's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Yu has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Yu is averaging -0.622 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu ranked 66th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.204, while he ranked fourth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.61%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 191st last season, while he averaged 29.82 putts per round (183rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.61%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|29.82
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|24
|24.41%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.08%
|15.48%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yu's Best Finishes
- Yu last season took part in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 52.2%.
- Last season Yu's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
- Yu collected 445 points last season, placing 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.616.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.596. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.862, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked sixth in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.803
|1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|191
|-0.804
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.236
|-0.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yu's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|67-73-68-70
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|69-68-66-69
|-12
|16
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-66-67-70
|-17
|145
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|72-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-66-68-68
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|73-70-70-77
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-70-70-67
|-12
|83
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The American Express.
