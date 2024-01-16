Jason Dufner Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Dufner has an average finish of 56th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Dufner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dufner is averaging -2.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.