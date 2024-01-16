PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Dufner Betting Profile: The American Express

Betting Profile

    Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Dufner has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -10.
    • Dufner last participated in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -5.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Dufner's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dufner has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Dufner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner is averaging -2.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -2.706 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dufner's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance112299.1293.0
    Greens in Regulation %5168.62%76.59%
    Putts Per Round17829.6730.5
    Par Breakers14320.82%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance12914.53%9.92%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Dufner's Best Finishes

    • Dufner, who played 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Dufner's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished 19th at the Fortinet Championship.
    • Dufner placed 178th in the FedExCup standings with 146 points last season.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.111-0.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1010.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1220.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190-0.697-2.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.586-2.706

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Dufner's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-66-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-74-68-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-73+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-75+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3271-69-70-70-421
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7468-70-73-73+42
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4468-71-76-68-57
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-73-69+116
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5872-70-72-73-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6069-74-76-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-77+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5273-70-73-70-27
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-66-67-70-1124
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2468-67-69-70-1422
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-69-66-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1966-71-72-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6670-67-75-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-70-70-65-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The American Express.

