Jason Dufner Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Jason Dufner looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Dufner has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -10.
- Dufner last participated in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -5.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Dufner's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dufner has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dufner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jason Dufner has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner is averaging -2.411 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -2.706 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dufner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|299.1
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|68.62%
|76.59%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|29.67
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|143
|20.82%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|14.53%
|9.92%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Dufner's Best Finishes
- Dufner, who played 32 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Dufner's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished 19th at the Fortinet Championship.
- Dufner placed 178th in the FedExCup standings with 146 points last season.
Dufner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.111
|-0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.101
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.122
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|190
|-0.697
|-2.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.586
|-2.706
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Dufner's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-68
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|68-70-73-73
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|44
|68-71-76-68
|-5
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-73-69
|+1
|16
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|72-70-72-73
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|69-74-76-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-66-67-70
|-11
|24
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-69-66
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|70-67-75-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-70-70-65
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.