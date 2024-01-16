Jason Day Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.992. In that event, he finished eighth.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.297.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.366 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.820 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.