Jason Day Betting Profile: The American Express

    Jason Day seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 18th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Day at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Day has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -15.
    • Day last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of -20.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Day's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Day is averaging -4.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Day had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day sported a -0.020 mark (110th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Day's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 37th last season, while he averaged 28.38 putts per round (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2303.7
    Greens in Regulation %10966.74%53.89%
    Putts Per Round2628.3829.3
    Par Breakers3124.03%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.29%15.00%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Day's Best Finishes

    • Day last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season, one of Day's two wins came when he shot -23 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
    • Day placed 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1506 points last season.

    Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.992. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.297.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.366 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.820 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3460.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.020-3.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.192-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.855-4.127

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Day's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open866-71-66-63-1883
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1169-69-69-67-1068
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship2173-64-67-66-1438
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1669-69-69-68-548
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-67-1--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout1061-61-70E--
    January 19-22The American Express1867-64-70-67-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open768-71-73-68-888
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open565-71-68-68-12110
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational972-67-71-65-978
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1071-73-69-70-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1970-70-70-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3967-72-74-80+518
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The American Express.

