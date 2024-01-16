Jason Day Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Jason Day seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 18th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Day has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -15.
- Day last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of -20.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Day's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Day has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Day is averaging -4.127 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day sported a -0.020 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 37th last season, while he averaged 28.38 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|15.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Best Finishes
- Day last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season, one of Day's two wins came when he shot -23 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Day placed 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1506 points last season.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.992. In that event, he finished eighth.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.297.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.366 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.820 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|-3.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|-4.127
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|66-71-66-63
|-18
|83
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|11
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|68
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|73-64-67-66
|-14
|38
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|69-69-69-68
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|10
|61-61-70
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|67-64-70-67
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|88
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-71-68-68
|-12
|110
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.