J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.968 (he finished 21st in that event).

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 6.194 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.890 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.