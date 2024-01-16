J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
J.T. Poston enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 after a sixth-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Poston's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -14, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of -23.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 3.229 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 6.294 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranked 129th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranked 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston had a 0.296 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Poston's 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, while he averaged 28.78 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|78.61%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|31.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston played 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Poston had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Poston accumulated 907 points last season, which ranked him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.968 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 6.194 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.890 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|2.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|3.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|6.294
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.