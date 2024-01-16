Grayson Murray Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.674 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.907 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.547 (he finished sixth in that event).

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.856 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.