Grayson Murray Betting Profile: The American Express

Grayson Murray enters the 2024 The American Express after shooting -27 to win the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii in his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Murray's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -16, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- In 2021, Murray missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Murray's Recent Performances
- Murray has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -20 over his last five events.
- Grayson Murray has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Murray is averaging 2.064 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of 5.895 in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.23%
|75.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.68%
|27.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.87%
|9.63%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Best Finishes
- Last season Murray took part in 11 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Murray had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of -27 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 172 points last season, Murray ranked 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.674 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.907 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.547 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.856 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.895
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-74-78
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of The American Express.
