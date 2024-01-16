PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Grayson Murray Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Grayson Murray Betting Profile: The American Express

    Grayson Murray enters the 2024 The American Express after shooting -27 to win the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Murray at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Murray's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -16, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2021, Murray missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Murray's Recent Performances

    • Murray has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Murray has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -20 over his last five events.
    • Grayson Murray has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Murray is averaging 2.064 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of 5.895 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Murray .

    Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-310.3305.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.23%75.19%
    Putts Per Round-28.9029.9
    Par Breakers-21.68%27.41%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.87%9.63%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Murray's Best Finishes

    • Last season Murray took part in 11 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Last season Murray had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of -27 (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 172 points last season, Murray ranked 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.674 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.907 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.547 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.856 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.895

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Murray's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-74-78+9--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1570-71-68-68-1129
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-79+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic664-70-69-65-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship770-70-63-67-1853
    July 27-303M Open5768-67-71-73-55
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.