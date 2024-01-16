Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
In his time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Erik van Rooyen posted a 52nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The American Express aiming for a better finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- van Rooyen's average finish has been 31st, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, van Rooyen finished sixth (with a score of -23) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished first once.
- Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen has an average of 1.447 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 4.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 last season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th, while his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, van Rooyen ranked 95th on TOUR with an average of 0.056 per round. Additionally, he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 138th last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 133rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|78.89%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|40
|23.43%
|30.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Last season van Rooyen's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he won the title with a score of -27.
- van Rooyen collected 275 points last season, placing 135th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.217. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.096.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance last season was at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.478.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.980 (his best mark last season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.906) in January 2023 at The American Express. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|2.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.056
|2.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.367
|-2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.168
|1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.415
|4.045
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
van Rooyen's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.