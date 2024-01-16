Eric Cole Betting Profile: The American Express
Eric Cole enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 13th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Cole has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished 36th, posting a score of -16.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top five three times over his last five events.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Eric Cole has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 3.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 6.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 last season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 113th, while his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranked 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole had a 0.545 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 13th last season, while he averaged 27.75 putts per round (second).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|299.0
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.92%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|15
|24.96%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole last season played 36 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 36 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
- Last season Cole's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -27 and finished second.
- Cole's 950 points last season ranked him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.022 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.231. He finished fourth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.923. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.268
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.545
|2.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.282
|0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|3.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.064
|6.938
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Cole's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The American Express.
