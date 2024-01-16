Eric Cole Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.022 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.231. He finished fourth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.923. He finished third in that tournament.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.754, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.