Davis Thompson Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.158 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 2.967. In that event, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.850, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 31st in that event).