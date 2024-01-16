Davis Thompson Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 57th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent tournament.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Thompson has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished second, posting a score of -26.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 1.256 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.449 last season, which ranked 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 31st, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranked 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson ranked 149th on TOUR with an average of -0.198 per round. Additionally, he ranked 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.39%.
- On the greens, Thompson's -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 134th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.39%
|78.89%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|74
|22.57%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Last season Thompson took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Thompson put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished second with a score of -26 (one shot back of the winner).
- With 596 points last season, Thompson ranked 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.158 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 2.967. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.850, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.806) at the Fortinet Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.449
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.198
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.058
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.152
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.157
|1.256
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thompson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|68-73-65-72
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|66-69-66-67
|-16
|61
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|68-71-74-68
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|2
|62-64-67-69
|-26
|300
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|71-71-74-80
|+8
|3
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.