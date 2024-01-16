Davis Riley Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After he placed 65th in this tournament in 2023, Davis Riley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Riley has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 62nd.
- Riley finished 65th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -8.108 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season ranked 105th on TOUR, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 40th on TOUR with an average of 0.361 per round. Additionally, he ranked 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
- On the greens, Riley registered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|13.54%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Best Finishes
- Last season Riley participated in 33 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -6 and finished eighth.
- Riley collected 768 points last season, placing 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 5.099. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|-5.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|-2.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-8.108
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Riley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.