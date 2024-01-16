Davis Riley Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 5.099. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229), which ranked sixth in the field.