38M AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    After he placed 65th in this tournament in 2023, Davis Riley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last two trips to The American Express, Riley has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • Riley finished 65th (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Riley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -8.108 in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season ranked 105th on TOUR, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 40th on TOUR with an average of 0.361 per round. Additionally, he ranked 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
    • On the greens, Riley registered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance52305.9309.0
    Greens in Regulation %13166.01%69.10%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.5
    Par Breakers8122.33%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance17515.96%13.54%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Riley participated in 33 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -6 and finished eighth.
    • Riley collected 768 points last season, placing 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 5.099. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.961 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.229), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.017-5.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.361-2.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.3230.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.112-8.108

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Riley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--

