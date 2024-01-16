Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: The American Express

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.