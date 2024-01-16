PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished the weekend at -6, good for a 56th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -16, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance167291.4293.8
    Greens in Regulation %15665.11%70.37%
    Putts Per Round4128.5328.7
    Par Breakers16120.22%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance3512.86%10.37%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes

    • Bezuidenhout teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished sixth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Bezuidenhout compiled 405 points last season, which ranked him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.380-1.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1510.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2051.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2391.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2151.114

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bezuidenhout's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3967-72-69-73-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2068-67-67-68-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2968-73-66-68-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6570-71-75-74+64
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    January 19-22The American Express1168-67-62-69-2261
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5871-72-71-72+26
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-67-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-77+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-69-74-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-73-69-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1971-68-71-64-1042
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

