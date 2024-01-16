Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: The American Express
In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished the weekend at -6, good for a 56th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 looking for a better finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 26th, and his average score -16, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 11th (with a score of -22) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.532 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.114 in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|291.4
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|65.11%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|12.86%
|10.37%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Bezuidenhout teed off in 27 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times (66.7%).
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished sixth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Bezuidenhout compiled 405 points last season, which ranked him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.380
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.205
|1.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.239
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.215
|1.114
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bezuidenhout's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|67-72-69-73
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|68-67-67-68
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|68-73-66-68
|-5
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|65
|70-71-75-74
|+6
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|68-67-62-69
|-22
|61
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The American Express.
