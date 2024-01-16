Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.018 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.444.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.