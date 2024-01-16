Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: The American Express
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman will compete January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California. In his most recent tournament he finished 42nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting -8 at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Hoffman's average finish has been 61st, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 305.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging 2.853 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season, which ranked 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.408.
- On the greens, Hoffman registered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.59, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 20.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.64%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|8.68%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman took part in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Hoffman's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -11 and finished 12th.
- With 246 points last season, Hoffman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.018 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hoffman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.444.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.345.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.408
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.006
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.485
|2.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|3.302
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hoffman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|26
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|68-68-67-71
|-10
|12
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|2
|56-62-65
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|52
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.