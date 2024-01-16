Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The American Express
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Camilo Villegas of Colombia prepares to putt on the 12th green during the final round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After he finished 33rd in this tournament in 2022, Camilo Villegas has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last three appearances at The American Express, Villegas has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -11.
- Villegas finished 33rd (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Villegas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Villegas has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Villegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -18 across his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 281.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Villegas is averaging -3.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|281.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|9.57%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas took part in 13 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
- Villegas collected 14 points last season, placing 230th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.535 (he finished 58th in that event).
- Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.556.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.552, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.384) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.550
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The American Express.
