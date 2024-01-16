Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.535 (he finished 58th in that event).

Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.556.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.552, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).