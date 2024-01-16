Cameron Champ Betting Profile: The American Express
Cameron Champ takes the course in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Champ has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 21st.
- Champ missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2022.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Champ's Recent Performances
- Champ has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 320.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has an average of 1.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranked fourth, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ ranked 122nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.061, while he ranked 36th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.30%.
- On the greens, Champ's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.92 putts per round (188th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.9
|320.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.30%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|29.92
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|12.65%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ last season played 29 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Champ had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -14 and finished eighth (10 shots back of the winner).
- Champ's 219 points last season placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.559. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.708 (he finished eighth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.177 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.375, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.490
|1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|192
|-0.570
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.312
|1.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.453
|1.376
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Champ's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|8
|69-67-64-69
|-11
|85
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|70-72-73-77
|+4
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-76
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The American Express.
