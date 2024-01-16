Cameron Champ Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.559. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.708 (he finished eighth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.177 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.375, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.