Cameron Champ Betting Profile: The American Express

    Cameron Champ takes the course in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Champ at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Champ has an average score of -15, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Champ missed the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2022.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Champ's Recent Performances

    • Champ has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 320.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has an average of 1.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Champ put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (317.9 yards) ranked fourth, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ ranked 122nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.061, while he ranked 36th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.30%.
    • On the greens, Champ's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 165th last season, while he averaged 29.92 putts per round (188th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance4317.9320.4
    Greens in Regulation %3669.30%73.46%
    Putts Per Round18829.9229.8
    Par Breakers10521.72%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%12.65%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Champ's Best Finishes

    • Champ last season played 29 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
    • Last season Champ had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -14 and finished eighth (10 shots back of the winner).
    • Champ's 219 points last season placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.559. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.708 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.177 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.375, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4901.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.061-1.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green192-0.570-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.3121.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.4531.376

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Champ's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP869-67-64-69-1185
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5370-72-73-77+46
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-76+12--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta868-66-69-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-66-69-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-71-73-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5168-69-73-66-87
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of The American Express.

