Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker placed 14th in The American Express in 2022, shooting a -14 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Snedeker has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -14.
- Snedeker finished 14th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2022).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 54th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 2.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -1.536 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.19%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- Last season Snedeker had his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished 41st with a score of +4 (11 shots back of the winner).
- Snedeker placed 221st in the FedExCup standings with 35 points last season.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 0.219 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.352 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 3.599. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.212 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023. That ranked 41st in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.536
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|70-69-72-75
|-2
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.