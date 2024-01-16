Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he put up a 0.219 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.352 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best mark last season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 3.599. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.212 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.