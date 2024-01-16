Ben Martin Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.680.

Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.077. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402 (he finished 42nd in that event).

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.282, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.