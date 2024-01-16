Ben Martin Betting Profile: The American Express
Ben Martin seeks a better result in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Martin has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -9.
- In 2023, Martin missed the cut (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Martin's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Martin finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Martin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin sported a 0.318 mark (45th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Martin's 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, while he averaged 28.92 putts per round (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.9
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.23%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.43%
|10.19%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Martin's Best Finishes
- Martin participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Martin put up his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -9 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
- Martin earned 387 points last season, which ranked him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.680.
- Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.077. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.282, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-1.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.330
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.028
|1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.065
|-0.681
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Martin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|69-68-73-79
|+1
|3
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|70-68-72-66
|-8
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|49
|64-69-69-75
|-7
|8
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|69-64-65-72
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|68-68-67-68
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-71
|-7
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|66-72-70-69
|-10
|59
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-64-70-68
|-9
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-74-72-70
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-69-68-79
|+5
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The American Express.
