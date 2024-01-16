PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Ben Martin Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin Betting Profile: The American Express

    Ben Martin seeks a better result in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Martin has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -9.
    • In 2023, Martin missed the cut (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Martin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Martin finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Martin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -14 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ben Martin has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Martin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranked 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Martin sported a 0.318 mark (45th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Martin's 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 91st last season, while he averaged 28.92 putts per round (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance154293.9292.1
    Greens in Regulation %6668.23%71.76%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.4
    Par Breakers7122.60%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.43%10.19%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Martin's Best Finishes

    • Martin participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Martin put up his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -9 and finished fifth (three shots back of the winner).
    • Martin earned 387 points last season, which ranked him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.680.
    • Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.077. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.402 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.282, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Martin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0480.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.318-1.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.330-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0281.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.065-0.681

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Martin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6769-68-73-79+13
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6470-68-72-66-84
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4964-69-69-75-78
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-67+2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-74+9--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2169-64-65-72-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3268-68-67-68-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-66-71-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1366-72-70-69-1059
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-64-70-68-993
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5471-74-72-70-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-71-73-73+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-72-69-68-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1070-70-73-67-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-68-70-69-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4668-66-73-71-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-69-68-79+55
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

