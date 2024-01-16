Ben Griffin Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.345 (he finished 14th in that event).

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.753.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.