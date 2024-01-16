Ben Griffin Betting Profile: The American Express
Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Griffin finished 32nd (with a score of -17) in his only appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 5.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 4.658 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 117th on TOUR, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.086.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.1
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|66.90%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.45
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.68%
|11.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin last season took part in 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times (68.6%).
- Last season Griffin had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 617 points last season, Griffin ranked 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.345 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.753.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.086
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.330
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.334
|5.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.684
|4.658
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|72-66-73-68
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|65-64-66-72
|-17
|145
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|66-71-72-69
|-6
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|16
|67-67-71-70
|-5
|48
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|65-71-67-68
|-11
|26
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|32
|73-67-64-67
|-17
|23
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|67-72-77-72
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-71-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.
