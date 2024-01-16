PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Griffin Betting Profile: The American Express

    Ben Griffin hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Griffin finished 32nd (with a score of -17) in his only appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 5.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 4.658 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season ranked 117th on TOUR, and his 56% driving accuracy average ranked 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.086.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (33rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance97300.1296.3
    Greens in Regulation %10266.90%72.50%
    Putts Per Round3328.4528.9
    Par Breakers5323.02%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.68%11.39%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin last season took part in 35 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 24 times (68.6%).
    • Last season Griffin had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of -26 (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 617 points last season, Griffin ranked 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.345 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.034.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.753.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.528), which ranked third in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0660.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.086-1.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.3300.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3345.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6844.658

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Griffin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2472-66-73-68-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6068-69-67-71-95
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship365-64-66-72-17145
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5966-71-72-69-65
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open1667-67-71-70-548
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2965-71-67-68-1126
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1265-68-67-68-1254
    January 19-22The American Express3273-67-64-67-1723
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3167-72-77-72E23
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-71-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-71-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-72-73-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4569-72-72-73+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-71-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

