Alexander Björk Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Alexander Björk enters play in La Quinta, California trying for better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Björk is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Björk's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Björk has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Björk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 1.483 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging -0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.75%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.97%
|18.40%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Best Finishes
- Björk participated in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Björk's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -4 and finished 35th.
Björk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 72nd in the field with a mark of -2.826.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.100. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 71st in the field with a mark of -2.743 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970, which ranked 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- Björk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him 35th in the field.
Björk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.748
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.