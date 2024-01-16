Alexander Björk Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 72nd in the field with a mark of -2.826.

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.100. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 71st in the field with a mark of -2.743 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.970, which ranked 30th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.