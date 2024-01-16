Alex Smalley Betting Profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he finished 22nd in this tournament in 2023, Alex Smalley has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Smalley has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 24th.
- In 2023, Smalley finished 22nd (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Smalley's Recent Performances
- Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.215 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranked 78th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.407 per round. Additionally, he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 161st on TOUR, while he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|303.0
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.35%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.35%
|12.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Smalley's Best Finishes
- Smalley participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
- Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
- With 864 points last season, Smalley finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 4.375 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.364.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.773 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.407
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|0.022
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.299
|-1.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|0.215
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Smalley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|25
|68-69-67-70
|-6
|33
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|70-69-73-73
|+1
|6
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|60
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|4
|71-64-70-67
|-8
|115
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|5
|67-66-67-67
|-15
|93
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|67-68-71-63
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|75-67-72-74
|+1
|4
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|68-71-71-74
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|47
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The American Express.
