Alex Smalley Betting Profile: The American Express

Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smalley is averaging -1.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.