Alex Smalley Betting Profile: The American Express

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Alex Smalley of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he finished 22nd in this tournament in 2023, Alex Smalley has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California January 18-21.

    Latest odds for Smalley at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last two trips to The American Express, Smalley has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In 2023, Smalley finished 22nd (with a score of -19) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Smalley's Recent Performances

    • Smalley has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging -1.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.215 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranked 78th, while his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 32nd on TOUR with an average of 0.407 per round. Additionally, he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 161st on TOUR, while he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance78303.0311.4
    Greens in Regulation %3569.35%72.84%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.4
    Par Breakers12121.43%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.35%12.04%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Smalley's Best Finishes

    • Smalley participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 69.7%.
    • Last season Smalley's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -19 and finished second in that event.
    • With 864 points last season, Smalley finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 4.375 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
    • Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.364.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.773 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2541.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4070.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1060.022-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.299-1.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3850.215

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Smalley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4370-70-71-72-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2568-69-67-70-633
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5270-69-73-73+16
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1165-69-69-68-1360
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open471-64-70-67-8115
    November 17-20The RSM Classic567-66-67-67-1593
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 19-22The American Express2267-68-71-63-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open3771-73-71-74+116
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6575-67-72-74+14
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC69-76+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-73+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6571-75-69-74+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2768-71-71-74E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-68+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1873-65-68-71-747
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The American Express.

