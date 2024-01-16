Alex Noren Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318. He finished third in that event.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.094. He finished fourth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.265 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).