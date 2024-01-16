Alex Noren Betting Profile: The American Express
Alex Noren will play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California. In his most recent tournament he finished 42nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting -8 at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Noren has an average score of -13, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Noren's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of -5.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Noren's Recent Performances
- Noren has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- Alex Noren has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 1.092 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 4.764 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378 (170th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Noren sported a 0.162 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren's 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 18th on TOUR last season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranked 51st. He broke par 20.65% of the time (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.2
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.18%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.61
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.65%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.10%
|6.94%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Noren's Best Finishes
- Noren played 28 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
- Last season Noren put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of -22 (two shots back of the winner).
- Noren collected 437 points last season, ranking 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.318. He finished third in that event.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.094. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.265 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Noren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.342, his best mark last season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Noren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.378
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|2.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.341
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.601
|4.764
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Noren's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|72-68-71-71
|-6
|17
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|37
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|18
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|12
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|4
|65-66-73-68
|-8
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-73-70-75
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|68-69-74-69
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.