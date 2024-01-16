Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.312. He finished 43rd in that event.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 5.794 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164. He finished 35th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.521), which ranked sixth in the field.