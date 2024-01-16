PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The American Express

    Akshay Bhatia will play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California. In his last tournament he placed 13th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting -12 at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over the last two times Bhatia has played The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In 2021, Bhatia failed to make the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bhatia is averaging 3.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 33rd on TOUR with an average of 0.394 per round. Additionally, he ranked 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.63%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 183rd last season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranked 139th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9298.7
    Greens in Regulation %1170.63%78.89%
    Putts Per Round13929.2729.2
    Par Breakers2924.34%31.67%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.03%8.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia played 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Bhatia put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -19 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 435 points last season, Bhatia ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.312. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 5.794 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.521), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3891.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3940.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.0370.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-0.5050.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2413.504

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bhatia's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.