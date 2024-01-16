Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia will play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California. In his last tournament he placed 13th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting -12 at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over the last two times Bhatia has played The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In 2021, Bhatia failed to make the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.942 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bhatia is averaging 3.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.389 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 33rd on TOUR with an average of 0.394 per round. Additionally, he ranked 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.63%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 183rd last season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranked 139th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|78.89%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|31.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia played 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Bhatia put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -19 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- With 435 points last season, Bhatia ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.312. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he delivered a 5.794 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance last season was in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.164. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.521), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|1.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|3.504
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.