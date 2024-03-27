Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.267). That ranked in the field.