PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed second in this tournament in 2022, Tyson Alexander has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 28-31, 2024
    • Location: Houston, Texas
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous Winner: Tony Finau

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Alexander finished second (with a score of -12) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
    • En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).

    Alexander's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022266-66-70-66-12

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.32 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.073, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance71298.2299.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.65%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.3%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • With 60 points, Alexander currently sits 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.267). That ranked in the field.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.32-1.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0730.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0790.61
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3120.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1450.681

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.