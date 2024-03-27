Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
After he placed second in this tournament in 2022, Tyson Alexander has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas March 28-31.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Alexander finished second (with a score of -12) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Alexander's Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|2
|66-66-70-66
|-12
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Alexander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.32 this season, which ranks 143rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.073, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|298.2
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.3%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander has participated in eight tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- With 60 points, Alexander currently sits 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.119. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.267). That ranked in the field.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.32
|-1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.073
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.079
|0.61
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.312
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.145
|0.681
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
