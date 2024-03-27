Prop Farm: Head-to-heads, aces and albatrosses getting action for Texas Children’s Houston Open

Yuan certainly fits the profile as a possible horse for this course, ranking fifth on TOUR in Driving Distance and 18th for Strokes Gained: Around the Green. He finished 35th here in his debut last season. Yuan was fifth last week at the Valspar Championship and was fourth to begin the year at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It is worth noting that those courses both feature bermudagrass, the same turf we have here this week in Houston.