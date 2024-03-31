Memorial Park's par-4 17th will play drivable in final round of Texas Children’s Houston Open

The hole’s scorecard length has been extended from 382 yards to 405 yards, which has increased the hole’s difficulty from the tips – the hole has played to a 4.173 average through three rounds in 2024, using the back tee in all rounds, after playing to 4.005 a season ago. Water down the hole’s right side has required players to be cautious off the tee, while playing more club off the tee if a wedge approach is desired (or laying back off the tee, then taking more club into the green). It ranked as Memorial Park’s fifth toughest hole through three rounds in 2024, after ranking No. 13 in difficulty last season.