Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Barnes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking in the field at 1.629.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 3.734. He finished 49th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.359.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.718, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).