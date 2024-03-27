Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 43rd at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Barnes has an average score of +1, with an average finish of 41st.
- Barnes finished 43rd (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2022).
- With numbers of 4.236 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.299 in SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 in SG: Putting (second), Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022.
- Finau also posted numbers of 302.4 in average driving distance (20th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (seventh).
Barnes' Recent History at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|43
|68-71-70-72
|+1
|11/5/2020
|38
|71-72-73-64
|E
Barnes' Recent Performances
- Barnes has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Barnes has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -16 those four times he's made the cut.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -2.030 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Barnes is averaging -2.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.61%
|50.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.62%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.93%
|10.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes participated in 16 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 31.2%.
- Last season Barnes' best performance came when he shot -44 and finished second at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Barnes earned 149 points last season, which placed him 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Barnes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking in the field at 1.629.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 3.734. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.359.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.718, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.215) in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.655
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.