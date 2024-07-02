Stewart Cink betting profile:
Stewart Cink looks to improve upon his 63rd-place finish in 2019's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Cink has entered the once of late, in 2019. He finished 63rd, posting a score of 5-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Cink's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|63
|68-66-73-72
|-5
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Stewart Cink has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has an average of -1.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cink is averaging -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.7
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.95%
|56.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.81
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.73%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.03%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.610
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the .
