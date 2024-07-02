Stewart Cink betting profile:

Cink has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

Stewart Cink has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cink has an average of -1.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.