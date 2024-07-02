PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stewart Cink betting profile:

BENTON HARBOR, MICHIGAN - MAY 26: Stewart Cink of the United States plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort on May 26, 2024 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    Stewart Cink looks to improve upon his 63rd-place finish in 2019's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Cink has entered the once of late, in 2019. He finished 63rd, posting a score of 5-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Cink's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/20196368-66-73-72-5

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Cink has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Stewart Cink has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has an average of -1.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink is averaging -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.7298.4
    Greens in Regulation %-67.95%56.25%
    Putts Per Round-29.8130.8
    Par Breakers-20.73%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.03%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.610

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the .

