Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 45th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Johnson has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.

Johnson has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.