Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
When he hits the links January 11-14, Zach Johnson will look to improve upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2023, he shot +1 and placed 75th at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Johnson's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Johnson last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 75th with a score of +1.
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Johnson has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.1
|285.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.13
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|192
|17.73%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.73%
|13.10%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Johnson had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -7 and finished 12th (five shots back of the winner).
- Johnson's 196 points last season placed him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.199
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.310
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.029
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.429
|0.508
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Johnson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|57
|69-70-72-74
|+5
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|75
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|69-71-71-69
|-4
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|63
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|68
|73-73-72-78
|+8
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|66-71-73-71
|-3
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
