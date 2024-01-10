PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    When he hits the links January 11-14, Zach Johnson will look to improve upon his last performance in the Sony Open in Hawaii. In 2023, he shot +1 and placed 75th at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Johnson's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score -7, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Johnson last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 75th with a score of +1.
    • With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171290.1285.5
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%68.65%
    Putts Per Round11829.1329.6
    Par Breakers19217.73%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance8013.73%13.10%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Johnson had his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -7 and finished 12th (five shots back of the winner).
    • Johnson's 196 points last season placed him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.199-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.3100.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0290.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.109-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.4290.508

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Johnson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5769-70-72-74+55
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7569-69-72-71+13
    January 19-22The American Express4167-68-70-68-1512
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3269-71-71-69-421
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1268-67-71-67-763
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6873-73-72-78+84
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3475-70-74-73+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5466-71-73-71-36
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

