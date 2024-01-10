Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Tyrrell Hatton enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 coming off a 14th-place finish in The Sentry in his last tournament.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Hatton's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hatton's Recent Performances
- Hatton has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hatton has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Hatton has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hatton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season ranked 15th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hatton had a 0.419 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hatton delivered a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|10.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hatton's Best Finishes
- Hatton participated in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Hatton's 1381 points last season ranked him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Hatton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hatton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.768.
- Hatton produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.271.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hatton's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Hatton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.035, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Hatton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|0.373
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hatton's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|70-70-70-68
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|13
|67-68-71-69
|-9
|55
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|16
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|71-72-66-72
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-71-68-65
|-12
|330
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-70-70-66
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|163
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|68-67-65-64
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|77-68-69-67
|+1
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-71-73-72
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|72-64-72-64
|-16
|145
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-67-69-72
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-62-71-69
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
