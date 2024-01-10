Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Hatton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.768.

Hatton produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.271.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hatton's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Hatton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.035, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.