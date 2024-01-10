PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyrrell Hatton Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Tyrrell Hatton enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 coming off a 14th-place finish in The Sentry in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hatton at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In the past five years, this is Hatton's first time playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (26th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Hatton's Recent Performances

    • Hatton has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hatton has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hatton has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hatton is averaging 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hatton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hatton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 last season ranked 15th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hatton had a 0.419 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hatton delivered a 0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance48306.5299.1
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%69.44%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.5
    Par Breakers4623.22%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%10.28%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hatton's Best Finishes

    • Hatton participated in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Hatton's 1381 points last season ranked him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hatton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hatton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.768.
    • Hatton produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 8.271.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hatton's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Hatton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.035, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Hatton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Hatton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.533-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.419-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1280.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5970.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6780.373

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hatton's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4570-70-70-68-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1367-68-71-69-955
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4070-71-70-71-216
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard471-72-66-72-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship272-71-68-65-12330
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3471-73-72-76+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-70-70-66-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship369-65-68-70-12163
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson568-67-65-64-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship1577-68-69-67+159
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-71-73-72-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open372-64-72-64-16145
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-67-69-72+233
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-62-71-69-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

