Taiga Semikawa Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Taiga Semikawa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished 67th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Semikawa finished 67th (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th), Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Semikawa's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Semikawa has an average finish of 69th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Semikawa hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 69th.
- He has an average score of +5 across his last five events.
- Taiga Semikawa has averaged 315.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Semikawa is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Semikawa is averaging -4.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Semikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.2
|315.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.71%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.24
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.93%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.92%
|20.92%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Best Finishes
- Semikawa played five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Semikawa had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot +7 and finished 67th (20 shots back of the winner).
Semikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.444
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Semikawa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|71-66-67-73
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-66
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|67
|74-70-72-79
|+7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|71-75-76-68
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Semikawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
