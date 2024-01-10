PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 11: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm finished 41st in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -8 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brehm has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Brehm finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • Brehm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Brehm is averaging 0.224 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -3.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1301.9
    Greens in Regulation %16664.53%71.76%
    Putts Per Round16229.5130.2
    Par Breakers17319.77%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance16615.63%12.96%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm took part in 33 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Brehm's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 14th at The Honda Classic.
    • Brehm earned 155 points last season, which ranked him 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.376-1.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-0.554-1.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green186-0.440-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.2120.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-1.159-3.343

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Brehm's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-77+6--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3568-71-68-78-723
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4169-69-68-66-812
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-68-73-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC79-75-76+15--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-78+12--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-75+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1467-74-64-69-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-79+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6566-75-76-74+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

