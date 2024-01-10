Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Brehm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.

Brehm is averaging 0.224 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.