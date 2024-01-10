Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 11: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm finished 41st in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -8 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brehm has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Brehm finished 41st (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Brehm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Brehm has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Brehm is averaging 0.224 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -3.343 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|64.53%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.77%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.63%
|12.96%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm took part in 33 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Brehm's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 14th at The Honda Classic.
- Brehm earned 155 points last season, which ranked him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.376
|-1.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.554
|-1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.440
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.212
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.159
|-3.343
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Brehm's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|35
|68-71-68-78
|-7
|23
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|69-69-68-66
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-73
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|79-75-76
|+15
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|67-74-64-69
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|66-75-76-74
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.