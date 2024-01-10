Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.556. In that tournament, he finished 15th.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.823. He finished 19th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.355, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.