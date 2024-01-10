Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished seventh at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Taylor's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Taylor last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
- When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Taylor has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -3.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 last season ranked 128th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 52nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranked 18th. He broke par 22.82% of the time (62nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.7
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|62
|22.82%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|13.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor played 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 65.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he took home the title with a score of -23.
- Taylor's 1463 points last season placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.556. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.823. He finished 19th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.355, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-2.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.370
|-1.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.241
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.670
|-3.953
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-75-67-68
|-11
|92
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|19
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|43
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|70-67-72-67
|-8
|7
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|70-68-62-67
|-13
|80
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-72-70-69
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|66-69-67-65
|-17
|300
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.