Nick Taylor Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Nick Taylor seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished seventh at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Taylor's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Taylor last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
    • When Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Taylor has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -3.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 last season ranked 128th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 52nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranked 18th. He broke par 22.82% of the time (62nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance155293.7294.5
    Greens in Regulation %14465.59%69.17%
    Putts Per Round1828.2829.2
    Par Breakers6222.82%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%13.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor played 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 65.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he took home the title with a score of -23.
    • Taylor's 1463 points last season placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.556. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.823. He finished 19th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.355, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.123-2.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.370-1.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1810.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.241-0.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.670-3.953

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship667-75-67-68-1192
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1968-70-70-70-1043
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2366-68-71-68-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5370-67-72-67-87
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii770-68-62-67-1380
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-71-69-6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2068-72-70-69-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open266-69-67-65-17300
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC69-79+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1072-70-69-70-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1569-71-70-71-749
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-70-67-71-612
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

