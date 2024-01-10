Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that event, he finished 45th.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.310.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.