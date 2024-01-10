PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    In his most recent tournament at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Lucas Glover finished the weekend at -19, good for a 29th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Glover's average finish has been fifth, and his average score -18, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In 2023, Glover missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -4.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -1.254 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season ranked 45th on TOUR, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR with an average of 0.566 per round. Additionally, he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 169th last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance146294.9290.1
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%63.33%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.8
    Par Breakers3224.00%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.22%10.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover participated in 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
    • Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -20.
    • With 885 points last season, Glover finished 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that event, he finished 45th.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.310.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.282-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5663.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.061-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.344-4.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.444-1.254

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Glover's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship6674-68-75-71E4
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5869-73-73-71+25
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship6366-67-78-72-14
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3869-69-71-64-1117
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-68+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-72-73-2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC67-75-73E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3971-70-70-70-316
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5169-74-71-72-29
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

