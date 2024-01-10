Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
In his most recent tournament at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, Lucas Glover finished the weekend at -19, good for a 29th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 trying for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Glover's average finish has been fifth, and his average score -18, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In 2023, Glover missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Glover's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Glover has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five appearances.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 290.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -4.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -1.254 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season ranked 45th on TOUR, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR with an average of 0.566 per round. Additionally, he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 169th last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover participated in 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
- Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -20.
- With 885 points last season, Glover finished 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that event, he finished 45th.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover delivered his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.310.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.414 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|3.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-4.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|-1.254
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Glover's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|74-68-75-71
|E
|4
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|58
|69-73-73-71
|+2
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|66-67-78-72
|-1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|69-69-71-64
|-11
|17
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-73
|-2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|67-75-73
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|71-70-70-70
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.