Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting.