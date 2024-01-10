PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

    Joseph Bramlett finished 54th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -6 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Bramlett's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -7, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Bramlett last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of -6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance18312.4311.9
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%63.43%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.4
    Par Breakers8622.08%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Bramlett participated in 25 tournaments last season, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -12 and finished seventh in that event.
    • With 489 points last season, Bramlett finished 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3680.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1570.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.297-1.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4540.033

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bramlett's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1268-71-70-70-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4571-71-70-70-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship6365-72-68-74-54
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open970-65-70-69-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6468-69-72-69-44
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5468-69-68-69-66
    January 19-22The American Express5466-70-68-71-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1369-71-71-73-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am768-67-71-69-1283
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5565-73-74-68E6
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-78+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

