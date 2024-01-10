Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett finished 54th in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -6 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Bramlett's average finish has been 40th, and his average score -7, over his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Bramlett last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, finishing 54th with a score of -6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.4
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.08%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett participated in 25 tournaments last season, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -12 and finished seventh in that event.
- With 489 points last season, Bramlett finished 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.157
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.297
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.454
|0.033
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bramlett's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|68-71-70-70
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|63
|65-72-68-74
|-5
|4
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|70-65-70-69
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|64
|68-69-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|66-70-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-71-71-73
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-67-71-69
|-12
|83
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|65-73-74-68
|E
|6
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.