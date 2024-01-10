Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 33rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.

Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Vegas is averaging -1.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.