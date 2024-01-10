PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Jhonattan Vegas looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In the past five years, this is Vegas' first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Vegas' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 33rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
    • Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas is averaging -1.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments.
    Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-313.7316.8
    Greens in Regulation %-67.39%64.58%
    Putts Per Round-29.7429.8
    Par Breakers-21.26%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.60%19.79%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Vegas' Best Finishes

    • Vegas participated in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Last season Vegas' best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -5 and finished 21st in that event.
    • Vegas accumulated 112 points last season, which placed him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.377

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Vegas' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-66-69-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2568-75-70-74-132
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2371-66-68-73-635
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5667-72-73-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2169-72-70-64-539
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

