Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Jhonattan Vegas looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In the past five years, this is Vegas' first time competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Vegas has an average finish of 33rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 316.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -1.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|316.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|19.79%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas participated in seven tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -5 and finished 21st in that event.
- Vegas accumulated 112 points last season, which placed him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.377
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-69
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-75-70-74
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|71-66-68-73
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-72-70-64
|-5
|39
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
