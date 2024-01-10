PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harry Hall Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Harry Hall looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Hall has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 28th, posting a score of -10.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 24th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hall is averaging 4.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 0.922 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance101299.8301.2
    Greens in Regulation %12166.39%68.25%
    Putts Per Round4128.5329.1
    Par Breakers4923.15%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%15.08%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Hall put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of -7 (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hall ranked 88th in the FedExCup standings with 499 points last season.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.404-1.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.304-1.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1580.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6984.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1490.922

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hall's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1566-70-69-64-1551
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship6366-69-77-71-14
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3969-70-72-69E16
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2866-69-66-69-1029
    January 19-22The American Express4172-65-69-67-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3464-74-73-70-621
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7468-70-71-75+42
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open772-64-68-71-1348
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1371-68-69-68-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-70-72-68-525
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

