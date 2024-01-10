Harry Hall Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Harry Hall looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Hall has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once of late, in 2023. He finished 28th, posting a score of -10.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Si Woo Kim posted numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 24th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hall is averaging 4.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 0.922 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|299.8
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.39%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|49
|23.15%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|15.08%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Hall put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of -7 (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hall ranked 88th in the FedExCup standings with 499 points last season.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.404
|-1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.304
|-1.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.158
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.698
|4.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.149
|0.922
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hall's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|66-70-69-64
|-15
|51
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|63
|66-69-77-71
|-1
|4
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|69-70-72-69
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|72-65-69-67
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|64-74-73-70
|-6
|21
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|68-70-71-75
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|72-64-68-71
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|71-68-69-68
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
